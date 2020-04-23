News

WATCH | 'That guy lied': Fikile Mbalula explains viral video and arrest

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 23 April 2020
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula explained why he ordered that a motorist should be arrested.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has set the record straight after a controversial video saw him being slammed for his actions.

The viral video shows Mbalula asking for a motorist to be arrested after he allegedly lied about buying food and did not have a permit.

Mbalula can also be seen questioning the motorist on where he was going and asking him to show a travel permit.

The video was filmed on Easter Friday during an operation at Grasmere toll plaza and was again thrust into the spotlight after the DA got wind of it.

The official opposition party slammed Mbalula's actions in the video, saying they were unacceptable.

“Regulations must be enforced in a fair and reasonable manner,” the party said.

However, in response to the backlash, Mbalula said the short clip did not give the full context of what happened.

According to Mbalula, the motorist lied about buying food and was caught at the toll gate with 2016 car documents.

Mbalula said the motorist also claimed to own an essential business, but allegedly did not have an essential-worker's permit to prove this.

The department's media liaison officer, Esethu Hasane, also responded on Twitter.

"[The] roadblock had mostly essential service workers passing, allowed with legal documents,” he said.

Lockdown regulations allow people to leave their house for essential reasons only. This includes buying groceries, collecting a social grant or pension, or seeking medical help.

Movement between provinces and between metropolitan and district areas is prohibited except for essential workers who have to travel to and from work, or transport essential goods.

