WATCH | 'That guy lied': Fikile Mbalula explains viral video and arrest
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has set the record straight after a controversial video saw him being slammed for his actions.
The viral video shows Mbalula asking for a motorist to be arrested after he allegedly lied about buying food and did not have a permit.
Mbalula can also be seen questioning the motorist on where he was going and asking him to show a travel permit.
The video was filmed on Easter Friday during an operation at Grasmere toll plaza and was again thrust into the spotlight after the DA got wind of it.
The official opposition party slammed Mbalula's actions in the video, saying they were unacceptable.
“Regulations must be enforced in a fair and reasonable manner,” the party said.
Mbalula's actions in this video are unacceptable!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 22, 2020
1. No permit is required to buy essentials.
2. This is why we proposed a Parliamentary ad-hoc committee for Executive oversight & protection of civil liberties.
Regulations must be enforced in a fair and reasonable manner. pic.twitter.com/xZBkUlmq4p
However, in response to the backlash, Mbalula said the short clip did not give the full context of what happened.
According to Mbalula, the motorist lied about buying food and was caught at the toll gate with 2016 car documents.
Mbalula said the motorist also claimed to own an essential business, but allegedly did not have an essential-worker's permit to prove this.
Video is short, has no context:— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 21, 2020
⚪️Guy was caught at a Toll Gate with 2016 car documents
⚪️He said he is a supermarket owner, on his way from buying food supplies
⚪️There was no food in the car
⚪️ Had no permit for supermarket
⚪️ Needed permit for interprovincial travel https://t.co/2BIjXBCBIJ
That guy lied his car expired 2016 he lied also about owning a super market.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 21, 2020
The department's media liaison officer, Esethu Hasane, also responded on Twitter.
"[The] roadblock had mostly essential service workers passing, allowed with legal documents,” he said.
Video is short and doesn’t have context.— MEDIA LIAISON | Esethu Hasane (@EsethuOnDuty) April 21, 2020
⚪️ The driver was driving with 2016 documents.
⚪️ At the Toll gate, his defense was that he on his way back from buying food, no food in the car.
Roadblock had mostly essential service workers passing, allowed with legal documents. https://t.co/1vcxiS8YDg
Lockdown regulations allow people to leave their house for essential reasons only. This includes buying groceries, collecting a social grant or pension, or seeking medical help.
Movement between provinces and between metropolitan and district areas is prohibited except for essential workers who have to travel to and from work, or transport essential goods.