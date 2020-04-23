WATCH | 'That guy lied': Fikile Mbalula explains viral video and arrest

Mbalula can also be seen questioning the motorist on where he was going and asking him to show a travel permit.

The video was filmed on Easter Friday during an operation at Grasmere toll plaza and was again thrust into the spotlight after the DA got wind of it.

The official opposition party slammed Mbalula's actions in the video, saying they were unacceptable.

“Regulations must be enforced in a fair and reasonable manner,” the party said.