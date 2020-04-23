WATCH | Mom dressed as scary clown pranks son for not making her coffee
It’s simple: when your mother asks for coffee, get up and make it for her.
“Ruan!” Hester Greeff called to her son in their Johannesburg home on the morning of April 14.
“She called me again and asked me to make her a cup of coffee,” said Ruan Becker.
Being overly tired, Ruan, a hospital authorisation clerk, “lied” and said he had a headache.
“She kept quiet. She usually then says something like, 'When you ask me for something, I do it.' But this time she didn’t. I thought she actually felt sorry for me.”
Little did Ruan know that this was a plan to get even.
While he was downstairs at home, his mother and her boyfriend Jannie Botha spent most of the morning upstairs - “which they often do. I didn’t bother them and they didn’t bother me,” said Ruan.
He said he saw Jannie take the trash out and then start cleaning the dustbin. He also went outside for some fresh air.
While he was out, the 41-year-old housewife teamed up with Botha to transform herself into It villain Pennywise. The couple used old clothing and make-up.
PLEASE NOTE: This video contains a profanity
Hester then climbed into the dustbin at the back of the home and waited for Ruan.
“Not long after Jannie took the trash out, he asked me to do it again. I didn’t say anything but in my head I was thinking, 'but you just did',” said Ruan.
He obliged, picked up the bag and made his way to the dustbin.
As he lifted the lid of the dustbin, his entire body went into shock.
“I didn’t know what to do, I was so in shock. I went in the house and was so scared and my heart was beating fast, like never before,” he said.
“I fear clowns. The last time I saw one was when I was nine years old and was watching the movie It. When I watched the movie I couldn’t even sleep that night.
“To think, my mother never does pranks - this was the first time!”
After Ruan had calmed down, Hester was sure to remind him: “When I ask you to make me coffee, you make it!”