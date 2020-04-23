WATCH | Mom dressed as scary clown pranks son for not making her coffee

It’s simple: when your mother asks for coffee, get up and make it for her.

“Ruan!” Hester Greeff called to her son in their Johannesburg home on the morning of April 14.

“She called me again and asked me to make her a cup of coffee,” said Ruan Becker.

Being overly tired, Ruan, a hospital authorisation clerk, “lied” and said he had a headache.

“She kept quiet. She usually then says something like, 'When you ask me for something, I do it.' But this time she didn’t. I thought she actually felt sorry for me.”

Little did Ruan know that this was a plan to get even.