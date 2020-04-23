Virus kills WWII veteran 100 years after twin died of Spanish flu

A 100-year-old World War II veteran has died of the new coronavirus a century after his twin brother was killed in the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic, US media reports said.

Philip Kahn fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima and helped with aerial surveys after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Newsday said Wednesday in its online edition.

Kahn and his twin Samuel were born in December 1919 and Samuel died of the Spanish flu not long after, the Long Island newspaper said, quoting his family.

His grandson Warren Zysman said Kahn had been afraid of another pandemic coming along during his lifetime.