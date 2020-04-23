Uitenhage man shot dead in Rosedale

Uitenhage police have launched a manhunt for the killer of a 26-year-old man in Kamesh on Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the victim was standing with a group of friends on the corner of Lanner Crescent and Kamesh Road in Rosedale when they were approached by an unknown male at about noon.

The unidentified assailant approached the group and suddenly fired several shots at them, hitting the 26-year-old a number of times in his upper body.

He died on arrival at a local hospital, Swart said.

"The motive for the murder is unclear at this stage and detectives are following up on all possible leads."

The name of the victim would not been released until his next-of-kin had been informed and made a positive identification she added.