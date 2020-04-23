Two Uitenhage men killed hours apart

Uitenhage police are on the hunt for three men after two murders were committed in Thomas Gamble and Rosedale on Thursday afternoon.

A 21-year-old man old was shot dead by two men in Spekboom Avenue just hours after a 26-year-old man was killed on the corner of Lanner Crescent and Kamesh Road in Rosedale.

Police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said the 21-year-old had been in Spekboom Avenue when he was approached by two men, who both took out firearms and fired several shots.

“The motive for the murder is not clear at this stage and detectives are following up on several leads,” Swart said.

The name of the victim will not be released until he has been formally identified.

Acting Uitenhage cluster commander Brig Ronald Koll had instructed that additional manpower be deployed in the area in an attempt to curb the senseless killings, Swart said.