Traditional leaders chair suspended over breach of funeral rules

The Eastern Cape House of Traditional leaders chair, Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana, has been placed on precautionary suspension.

The decision was taken by provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha and announced on Thursday.

Nonkonyana is said to have breached Covid-19 regulations put in place during the national lockdown to flatten the curve in the graph of the spread of the virus.

It is understood that Nonkonyana attended the funeral of a relative that had a crowd of more than 50 people.

Nqatha said: “The decision taken is in the interest of the chair himself, the provincial house and the entire Eastern Cape government.

“I am of the firm view that it is important that as leadership we speak with one voice and avoid contradictory statements as we battle the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The executive of the House of Traditional leaders is said to have objected to Nqatha’s decision.

Nonkonyana’s suspension will remain pending the outcome of the investigation into the allegations.

House deputy chair Nkosi Langa Mavuso will act as chair in the absence of Nonkonyana.

Nqatha’s spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said Nonkonyana had attended the funeral and held a night vigil, even slaughtering a cow.

Over the weekend, Nonkonyana had spoken about the rights of families to give their loved ones a dignified send-off.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba had proposed to further limit the number of people attending funerals after the provincial government stated during a media conference on Friday that it had scientific evidence that funerals had been linked to the increase in Covid-19 numbers in the province.

Responding to the proposals, Nonkonyana said people people had the right to attend funerals and it was imperative for close relatives to provide a dignified farewell in the form of a funeral and family rituals.

HeraldLIVE has reached out to Nonkonyana for comment.