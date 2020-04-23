Tech university donates its first batch of face shields to local hospital

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Kalafong hospital in Atteridgeville in response to the increasing need to fight Covid-19.

Various entities at the university have been manufacturing face shields and other PPE to help medical staff in Tshwane.

TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said the institution was also investigating ways to increase the capacity to produce more PPE to support local hospitals.

“The first batch of shields were delivered to the Kalafong hospital in the past week. Staff are working hard to ensure TUT can continue to support our local hospitals during this pandemic,” said de Ruyter.

She said staff from the departments of architecture, industrial design and industrial engineering worked together to cut and assemble the face shields.