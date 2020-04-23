Steytlerville teenagers, man arrested after farm burglary

Two teenagers and a 33-year-old man from Steytlerville have been arrested and charged with burglary.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said police members from Steytlerville had apprehended a 19-year-old suspect on Wednesday night after he allegedly broke into a house on a farm, De Poortjie.

Swart said a worker on the farm had alerted police to the alleged burglary at about 11.25pm.

The youth was allegedly found in the possession of liquor, cash and food allegedly taken from the house.

Swart said police had followed up on further information and two more suspects, aged 17 and 33, had been arrested at 9am on Thursday.

All three suspects are due to appear in the Steytlerville regional court on Friday on a charge of burglary.

Acting Uitenhage cluster commander Brig Ronald Koll commended the community for alerting the police to the alleged burglary and the police officials for the successful apprehension of the suspects.

“This success can be attributed to our network of informers combined with targeted and effective deployment of our operational resources that are in line with our back-to-basics approach,” Koll said.