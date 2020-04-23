State and private sectors may not be prepared for alcoholism fallout caused by lockdown

With a week to go in the 35-day lockdown in SA, internationally accredited addictions counsellor Gareth Carter says people with moderate to severe alcoholism may experience withdrawal and need medical attention that the state and private sectors are not prepared for.

Carter, founder of the WeDoRecover psychiatric clinic, alcohol and addiction rehab facility based in SA and the UK, spoke to TimesLIVE about the physical and psychological effects the liquor ban could have on addicted individuals who are not receiving medical help.

Carter, who himself battled addiction, has been clean and sober for 27 years. He started the facility to help people find the most appropriate treatment for their addictions.

“If you're an alcoholic and suddenly stop drinking without medical help, the results can be severe. Alcohol withdrawal can kill you,” Carter said.

Alcohol is a depressant, it slows down brain function and over time, your central nervous system adjusts to functioning with alcohol.