Opening hearts to the needy
What do a businessman, a pastor and a bunch of young surfers have in common?
They are all doing their bit to help feed and protect the poor as the Covid-19 lockdown exacts a heavy toll on livelihoods across the Eastern Cape.
They may come from different worlds in the same province, but that has not stopped them from heeding the cries of the needy by supplying impressive quantities of food, hand-sanitiser and masks to those most in need.
One Port Elizabeth company has donated 350 litres of sanitiser, worth R28,000, and put together two tons of basic food items to be distributed across Nelson Mandela Bay next week.
In another act of selflessness, a Kabega Park resident has managed to sew more than 50 reusable masks out of scraps of material she found lying about her home.
And in their unique way, a band of young wave-riding Jeffreys Bay friends have swapped their surfboards for food collections and on Thursday managed to hand out close to 900 food parcels to township residents in the resort town.
Russel Rautenbach, MD of Alurite Services, a factory equipment supplier in Deal Party, said when the coronavirus hit SA, the company started selling alcohol-based hand-sanitiser at market value, then progressed to donating a portion of the proceeds to charity.
But as the need for sanitiser intensified, the company decided to manufacture a stipulated quantity of the protective substance for free.
DA councillor Renaldo Gouws said the sanitiser, as well as the food parcels, would be distributed to pinpointed areas across the Bay next week.
Meanwhile, Phumla Nondikane, 60, a reverend at the St Paul’s Apostolic Faith Mission in Veeplaas, said she had started out creating reusable face masks to donate to members of her congregation.
Nondikane identified a need for the masks among her fellow worshippers and decided to make them from unused material in her home.
But the need had since reached other communities.
“I had some leftover material from when I made clothing for my family that I decided could be put to good use.
“As the need for masks was emphasised by officials, I identified some families from my church who could not afford to buy their own masks and, with the help of some church leaders, had them delivered to families in Veeplaas and Booysen Park,” Nondikane said.
She managed to make 50 masks in the past two weeks but was fast running out of the material she had at home.
“The little material I have is quickly running out and since donating the first batch there have been more community members asking for masks.
“I’m happy to do what I can for the community at this time, so if anyone has material and elastic bands to donate, I would be pleased to make as many masks as I can,” she said.
“The purpose of this initiative is to remind our community how resourceful recycling is and that we all need to come together to play our part in our attempt to flatten the curve.”
Seven young friends in Jeffreys Bay have also responded to the challenge, establishing @Let’sFeedJBay, an organisation that seeks to assist vulnerable communities in the area.
Together, they aim to ease the burden of lost wages as a result of the lockdown by providing needy households with food parcels.
On Thursday morning, the group handed out food parcels in J-Bay’s townships, accompanied by members of the SA Police Service and a security company.
Dylan Lightfoot said the initiative came about almost a week ago when their friend, Chokka Trahms, started working in local communities in implementing the lockdown.
“He mentioned in our friends’ WhatsApp group how people were starving — some were going three days without food — so we decided to start a GoFund Me page to try to raise money and make food parcels to deliver to these people and bring a bit of relief to their situation,” Lightfoot said.
Having raised more than R300,000 since the project started, he said it was great to see the support the group had received — from the surfing community as well as many other people with a connection to the small town.
He said food parcels were made up of basic staples which could sustain a family of four for a week.
“I must say the surfing community has been amazing in supporting our project — we have had some world-renowned surfers like Jordy Smith, Mick Fanning, Filipe Toledo and Rosie Hodge, among others, who have donated.
“Being able to see the expressions on the faces of the people we assist is priceless.”
Lightfoot said their aim was to raise R1m with the intention to feed 10,000 families in the area.
Rautenbach, meanwhile, challenged other business owners to donate food parcels or essentials.
When Alurite started donating sanitiser it gave away between 25l and 50l to those who needed it.
However, the company stepped up its game after Rautenbach replied to a post on councillor Gouws’s Facebook page appealing for donations.
“I said let’s use what we have and do something good,” Rautenbach said.
A total of 350l of hand sanitiser and two tons of food — comprising mainly basic items such as tea, milk, sugar and maize the company had collected — would be distributed next week.
Gouws said he was extremely grateful for the support from Alurite.
Should you wish to donate material for masks, Nondikane can be contacted on 082-098-2431 or phumlanondikana@gmail.com