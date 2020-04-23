Opening hearts to the needy

What do a businessman, a pastor and a bunch of young surfers have in common?

They are all doing their bit to help feed and protect the poor as the Covid-19 lockdown exacts a heavy toll on livelihoods across the Eastern Cape.

They may come from different worlds in the same province, but that has not stopped them from heeding the cries of the needy by supplying impressive quantities of food, hand-sanitiser and masks to those most in need.

One Port Elizabeth company has donated 350 litres of sanitiser, worth R28,000, and put together two tons of basic food items to be distributed across Nelson Mandela Bay next week.

In another act of selflessness, a Kabega Park resident has managed to sew more than 50 reusable masks out of scraps of material she found lying about her home.

And in their unique way, a band of young wave-riding Jeffreys Bay friends have swapped their surfboards for food collections and on Thursday managed to hand out close to 900 food parcels to township residents in the resort town.

Russel Rautenbach, MD of Alurite Services, a factory equipment supplier in Deal Party, said when the coronavirus hit SA, the company started selling alcohol-based hand-sanitiser at market value, then progressed to donating a portion of the proceeds to charity.

But as the need for sanitiser intensified, the company decided to manufacture a stipulated quantity of the protective substance for free.

DA councillor Renaldo Gouws said the sanitiser, as well as the food parcels, would be distributed to pinpointed areas across the Bay next week.