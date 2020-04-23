Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor arrested

A DA ward councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay has been arrested, charged and issued with a R5,000 fine, according to the police.

The Ward 11 councillor, Abraham Isaacs, is accused by the police of signing a permit for a businessman in Korsten to be able to buy goods.

The regulations in the Disaster Management Act prohibits councillors from signing permits for the public.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the councillor was issued with a R5,000 fine and charged in terms of regulation 11 (1) (C) of the Disaster Management Act.

It is alleged by the police that a businessman who trades in Durban Road — whose name was not disclosed by police — was issued with a permit to purchase certain goods not considered to be essential items on April 15.

According to Naidoo, the businessman was stopped at a vehicle checkpoint in Hankey the next day and issued with a fine for travelling without a valid permit.

“On further investigation the ward councillor was traced and was arrested [on April 22] by SAPS Gelvandale detectives,” Naidoo said.

But Isaacs denied he was arrested, saying he had merely gone to the police station to give further information.

“The police wanted to know my side of the story,” Isaacs said.