Man busted with drugs at roadblock

A 51-year-old man was arrested for the illegal possession of drugs at a roadblock between Kareedouw and Joubertina on Thursday afternoon.

Police captain Gerda Swart said the man was pulled over and caught with two plastic bags containing dagga, tik bulbs and 100 mandrax tablets while police were conducting a routine check on the R62 at Two Streams.

"The suspect was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of dagga and mandrax with an estimated value of R5000-00," Swart said.

The suspect was released on R500 bail and will appear for the first time in the Kareedouw Periodical Court on 23 July 2020.