Man arrested, six others fined for flouting lockdown regulations

A Schauderville man has been arrested for possession of an illegal firearm and six others were fined for contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police officials patrolling streets in Schauderville noticed a VW Polo with seven occupants driving along Schauder Avenue at about 1.45pm on Wednesday.

When the vehicle was stopped, and as the occupants got out, police officers noticed a 26-year-old man, the last to get out the car, had a firearm in his hand.

“A .38 revolver with five rounds of ammunition was seized.

“The serial number was filed off,” Naidu said.

According to Naidu, the 26-year-old was detained on charges of possession of an illegal firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and for violating the regulations of the Disaster Management Act for not confining himself to his place of residence.

The other six were charged and issued with fines for contravening the Disaster Management Act, Naidu said.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in court soon.