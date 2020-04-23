Libode hospital staff strike over protective gear

Three patients were being treated at St Barnabas until one of them, who was in critical condition, was moved to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha.

The striking employees include nurses, doctors and administration workers. The workers decided to strike after the critical patient was admitted to the hospital last Thursday and nothing was done to protect health workers.

One of the workers, speaking on condition of anonymity as they are not permitted to speak to the media, said they were being taken for granted and exposed to the virus because they were a small rural hospital.

“We have no facility here for critical Covid-19 patients. This patient was supposed to have been taken directly to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha.