Leaked document: life will be very different after lockdown

A leaked government document which fleshes out a plan to implement various stages of lockdown has lent credence to the stark reality that, for most, crippling restrictions are going nowhere.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said the document was outdated and had been “substantially changed” as the fight against the coronavirus progressed, but sources told BusinessLIVE that it had been presented to the cabinet on Monday.

“It was prepared as early input into the development of a risk-adjusted approach to resuming economic activity that the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] has consistently spoken of,” said Diko.

“It has since changed substantially and we would therefore caution against anyone relying on it for accurate information. The risk-adjusted approach is still being finalised and will be elaborated on by the president [on Thursday evening].”

The 27-page PowerPoint presentation, circulated widely on social media on Wednesday, does offer some insight, though, into government’s initial thinking about a blueprint for the gradual unfurling of South African society.

This would be a phased approach, depending on how badly the virus affected communities, and could vary from province to province, depending on their “epidemiological trends”.

Moreover, the document revealed that an “alert system” was to be built, allowing for rapid easing and tightening of restrictions, a herald that a return to a normal life remains distant.

It is suggested the alerts be issued to South Africans via SMS.