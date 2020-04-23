JUST IN | Lockdown drops one level from May 1

Lockdown will drop a notch come May Day.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday night that lockdown, currently at level five, would shift to level four.

“This means that some activity will be allowed to resume subject to extreme precautions to limit community transmission and outbreaks. Some businesses will be allowed to resume operations under specific conditions,” Ramaphosa said.

“Every business will have to adhere to detailed health and safety protocols to protect their employees, and workplace plans will be put in place to enable disease surveillance and prevent the spread of infection.