JUST IN | Lockdown drops one level from May 1
Lockdown will drop a notch come May Day.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday night that lockdown, currently at level five, would shift to level four.
“This means that some activity will be allowed to resume subject to extreme precautions to limit community transmission and outbreaks. Some businesses will be allowed to resume operations under specific conditions,” Ramaphosa said.
“Every business will have to adhere to detailed health and safety protocols to protect their employees, and workplace plans will be put in place to enable disease surveillance and prevent the spread of infection.
“All businesses that are permitted to resume operations will be required to do so in a phased manner, first preparing the workplace for a return to operations, followed by the return of the workforce in batches of no more than one-third.”
Ramaphosa said in some cases, a sector would not be able to return to full production during Level 4 while the risk of infection remained high.
“These will be spelt out next week following a final round of consultations,” he said.
“Businesses will be encouraged to adopt a work-from-home strategy where possible. All staff who can work remotely must be allowed to do so.
“The relevant Ministers will provide details on the process for the phased reopening of schools and other educational institutions.”
Ramaphosa said there was clear evidence that the lockdown was working.
“Yet, while a nation-wide lockdown is probably the most effective means to contain the spread of the coronavirus, it cannot be sustained indefinitely,” he said.
“Our people need to eat. They need to earn a living. Companies need to be able to produce and to trade, they need to generate revenue and keep their employees in employment.
“We cannot take action today that we will deeply regret tomorrow.
“We must avoid a rushed re-opening that could risk a spread, which would need to be followed by another hard lockdown, as has happened in other countries.
“We have to balance the need to resume economic activity with the imperative to contain the virus and save lives.”
When the full nationwide lockdown ends, South Africa will transition to a system of alert levels to ensure we can ease restrictions as safely as possible. These will be regularly reviewed based on the rates of infection across the country. #COVID19 #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/GMHZwtcmd6— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 23, 2020