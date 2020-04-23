Former hostage Stephen McGowan shares some lockdown survival tips

Stephen McGowan‚ who was held hostage by Islamist militants in Mali, has shared his survival tips from captivity to help South Africans cope with the lockdown.

McGowan was released in 2017 after being captive since 2011.

In an eight-minute video he took in his backyard, McGowan says he has been receiving messages from people battling to cope with life in lockdown.

“I can take you through what worked for me and things I had to focus on to see things clearly and to keep it positive,” McGowan said.

“Life is completely out of control all the time. We think we have control. Life can change at any second, so we aren't really in control. I had this constant fear in my head. One has to cope, one has to pick oneself up. There's a lot of insecurity, everyone is worried about their jobs and school fees.”

McGowan said he had to find a sense of normality when he was in the desert and a sense of something he could hold on to.