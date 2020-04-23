Ford SA teams up with Gift of the Givers

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa’s initiative to produce protective face shields for front-line medical and essential services personnel in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic has been given a boost with local non-governmental organisation Gift of the Givers Foundation coming on board to provide the banking facility for the funds being raised.

Ford has already provided the funding for an initial 57,000 face shields and has approached its suppliers and business partners to contribute to this initiative as it aims to reach its goal of producing 500,000 shields.

Businesses and the public are invited to make donations to the project through Gift of the Givers to help address the critical shortage of personal protection equipment.

“It’s fantastic to have Gift of the Givers joining our project by providing the banking facility for donations,” Ford vice-president operation Ockert Berry said.

“Gift of the Givers have been doing amazing work prior to, and throughout this Covid-19 health crisis, and we are glad to be supporting them during lockdown with Ford Rangers and Everests in Gauteng, Cape Town and Durban to assist communities in need.

“Every bit of the funds raised for this project will go towards the purchase of material kits for the face shields, so any contributions, big or small, will help make a difference in our endeavour to reach our target of 500,000 units.

“We are exceptionally grateful for the support received so far from our supplier network, which has stepped up and made valuable contributions through monetary donations, as well as the provision of materials, packaging and transport, all at no cost.”

More than 44,000 face shields have been produced by the team of 85 Ford employees and volunteers from supplier companies at its Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria.

They are now producing more than 10,000 units a day, supported by Ford’s manufacturing, purchasing, finance and material planning and logistics staff, who are working from home during the national lockdown.

The face shields produced so far have primarily been supplied to the department of health’s centralised distribution centre.

Gift of the Givers Foundation director Badr Kazi said: “Gift of the Givers supports the can-do attitude shown by Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa in helping prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We thank the multitude of corporate and private donors that are contributing to this project and making it possible to provide free face shields to all our health care providers and those on the front line combating this global pandemic. We are a proud partner of Ford SA.”

The shields are manufactured to global health standards, using a clear polyethylene sheet, polyurethane foam padding and a headband so that it wraps around the user’s face, providing protection for the eyes, nose and mouth.

Clear instructions are provided on how to wear the shield correctly, along with cleaning and storage guidelines. They are designed to be reusable, and sanitised after each use.

All donations can be made directly to Gift of the Givers:

Account Name: Gift of the Givers

Institution: Standard Bank

Branch: Pietermaritzburg

Account number: 052137228

Branch Code: 057525

Deposit Reference: Ford