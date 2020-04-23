DA appeals for Sisulu’s help in Nelson Mandela Bay water crisis

The DA has asked for the department of water affairs to send a water infrastructure engineer to Nelson Mandela Bay to oversee the city’s drought plans and infrastructure project.

The city’s overall dam levels continue to drop, sitting at 22.36% on Monday.

DA MPL Retief Odendaal made the request to water affairs minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Thursday.

“We approached the minister for her direct intervention,” he said during an online press conference where the party highlighted steps needed to save water.

In the letter, Odendaal wrote: “It has become glaringly obvious that the lack of engineers in the water and sanitation department has resulted in an over-reliance on consulting engineers.”

DA Eastern Cape provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga said the party had come up with a concrete plan to avoid taps running dry.

“We have written to the speaker to request an urgent council meeting via a digital platform to get an update on the water situation,” he said.