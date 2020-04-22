Teen arrested in Missionvale café robbery

A teenager was arrested on Wednesday and charged with armed robbery after he and three others allegedly robbed a café in Missionvale.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 18-year-old and three other men allegedly entered the Aloes Valley café at about 2pm on Wednesday after forcing staff to open a security gate.

It is alleged two of the suspects had firearms with them which they pointed at the victims, forcing their way into the shop.

Two of the suspects were known to the complainant, Naidu said.

Cash, boxes of cigarettes and a J5 Samsung were taken during the robbery.

According to Naidu the estimated value including the cash taken was approximately R1,000.

“The Detective Trio Task team immediately followed up on information of the known suspects and at about 4.45pm, the teenager was arrested at his house not far from the shop.

“Further arrests are imminent,” Naidu said.

The teen has been charged with armed robbery and is expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Thursday.