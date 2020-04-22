Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1,000 & gets a criminal record for lockdown lunch

Minister of communications, telecommunications & postal services Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams paid an admission of guilt fine of R1,000 on Tuesday.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was charged with contravention of regulation 11 B of the Disaster Management Act and was served with summons to appear in the Pretoria district court next month.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane said the admission of guilt fine was as per determination by the senior magistrate for the magisterial district of Tshwane where the amount of R1,000 has been set for the offence of failure to confine oneself to his or her place of residence.

Mjonondwane confirmed that the minister now has a criminal record.