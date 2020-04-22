Soldier dies in accident while chasing car that failed to stop at roadblock

Kgatlhane, together with police officers, was chasing a motorist who failed to stop at a roadblock in Acronhoek when their car overturned.

Kgatlhane was a member of the 4 SA Infantry Battalion.

He was the second soldier to die in a space of a few days.

On Tuesday, a SANDF member died after a truck lost control, overturned and landed on top of him during a lockdown roadblock on the N12 near the Glen Mall in Johannesburg.

Parliament's portfolio committee on defence and military veterans said it was saddened by the soldiers' deaths.

“It is disheartening to hear what the law enforcement agencies go through on a daily basis to ensure that lockdown measures are adhered to.

“These soldiers have given up valuable time and sacrifice their own safety to ensure that South Africans are safe,” chairperson of the committee Cyril Xaba said.