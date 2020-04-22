Seven more Covid-19 deaths, confirmed cases now at 3,635

There have been seven more Covid-19-related deaths in SA, bringing the total number to 65.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mhkize said the latest deaths were recorded in the Western Cape where five died and KwaZulu-Natal where two people died.

The number of confirmed cases has also risen to 3,635, up from 3,465 on Tuesday.

In the Eastern Cape, 377 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mhkize said six people had already died in the Eastern Cape.

More than 126,00 tests had been conducted to date — 5,427 of those in the last 24 hours.