Security guard stabbed to death while trying to foil robbery

PREMIUM

Police are hunting for two men after a security guard was fatally stabbed as he tried to foil a robbery at a business in Old Grahamstown Road, Port Elizabeth, on Tuesday night.



Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the two cut a hole in a fence at EnviroServe Waste Management at about 7pm and gained entry...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.