Relief and reservations over grants increase

Nelson Mandela Bay residents have mixed views about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of an increase in social grants, as well as the introduction of a new coronavirus grant.

The new grant, announced on Tuesday night, is for those who are not recipients of social grants and who have no income.

A total of R50bn of the R500bn economic and social relief package will be used to fund the measures to arrest the poverty crisis which has been greatly worsened by the nationwide lockdown and the impact of Covid-19 on the country.

Current recipients of the child grant will get an additional R300 in May, jumping to R500 extra from June to October.

Other grant recipients will receive an extra R250 a month for the next six months.

This is what Bay residents had to say about it.