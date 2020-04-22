Relief and reservations over grants increase
Nelson Mandela Bay residents have mixed views about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of an increase in social grants, as well as the introduction of a new coronavirus grant.
The new grant, announced on Tuesday night, is for those who are not recipients of social grants and who have no income.
A total of R50bn of the R500bn economic and social relief package will be used to fund the measures to arrest the poverty crisis which has been greatly worsened by the nationwide lockdown and the impact of Covid-19 on the country.
Current recipients of the child grant will get an additional R300 in May, jumping to R500 extra from June to October.
Other grant recipients will receive an extra R250 a month for the next six months.
This is what Bay residents had to say about it.
Angelo Olumene, 40, of Central, believes the increase in social grants as a relief measure is one of the best decisions made by the government during the lockdown.
“I am appealing to the government to extend this increase beyond the period of six months.
“This is because the current amount paid out in the form of social grants is not sufficient due to the high cost of basic necessities.
“I am also appealing to the government to look at the middle class as well, by giving them some form of financial relief, as they are also suffering in this economic slowdown period.”
Phelo Mtsolo, 26, of Central, said the increases would have advantages and disadvantages.
“I support the increase — it’s going to make a difference, especially to those who have no income at all.
“It would come in handy within the next months, taking into consideration the current situation and that the children are always with us.
“They eat a lot, so the money would help.
“But, should it remain, I fear that people would deliberately fall pregnant because of the increase,” Mtsolo said.
Zukisani Situnda, 36, of Lorraine, said the six-month grant increase had pros and cons.
“I just wonder if they conducted a proper risk analysis before making that decision.
“I feel that the government is limiting this amount, because we don’t have information on how it is supposed to be used.
“There must be an independent auditor to monitor the usage of those funds as well.”
Thuliswa Dyonase, 23, from KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage, said the increase was a good idea.
“It’s a good idea because now at least people will have a little to buy food and it would decrease poverty. I just hope that people will now obey the rules of the lockdown to curb this virus.”
Zikhona Marcia Bukula, 38, of Booysen Park, said though it was a good initiative from the president, the increase would not make much of a difference.
“To me, it doesn’t make any difference. I’m not complaining [but] it’s not much.
“I fear that food prices will also increase and there are people with families who rely on social grants.”
Lindile Nquma, 35, of New Brighton, said he was in support of the social grant increase.
“I think the increase was the best decision.
“The social grants were never enough — especially for children.
“I think the [revised] amounts should remain beyond the lockdown and coronavirus.
“Poverty has always been an issue, so these relief measures announced by the president would make a huge difference — especially to the poorest.”
Sindisa Dukumbana, 33, of Kwazakhele, said if the restriction on alcohol and tobacco sales could not be lifted for the next six months then the social grant increase would be viable.
“If alcohol is still sold then the money would be funding for that.
“If there is no alcohol then people would use the money wisely and buy food.
“Yes, it may not be enough, but it will make a difference. I support the idea.”
Matthew Reuben, 39, of Rowallan Park, said the additional funding was a good idea.
“It is a good idea considering that the expenses of our people have doubled.
“Before this pandemic purchasing of detergents and sanitisers was a luxury, whereas nowadays it’s a necessity.”