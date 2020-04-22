Playwright finds inspiration in story of biblical flood

Is there a place for Noah of the Bible’s Old Testament to come back and, literally and metaphorically, save the world from itself?

That is the question Port Elizabeth playwright and actor Zwai Mgijima is asking at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is causing people across the globe to reassess life as they know it.

Those questions will be addressed in his new play, New Brighton Noah.

Mgijima received National Arts Council (NAC) funding for his Testing Ground project, a cultural exchange collaboration between his Brighton Players theatre company, England’s Conway Collective performing arts company and Essex University, and aims to use it to foster intercontinental conversations.

Mgijima has long drawn inspiration from his late, great mentor and fellow son of New Brighton, Winston Ntshona, whose creative partnership with Dr John Kani and Athol Fugard earned them Tony Awards on Broadway in the 1970s.

Like these storytelling pioneers, Mgijima is known for taking his authentic home-grown stories to SA and world stages, with his partnership with the Conway Collective going back 20 years.

Protest theatre may have altered its focus since the apartheid era, but South Africans’ daily struggles remain — and live performance is a dynamic way to articulate and explore them, he says.

Mgijima’s motto, ever since being taken under Ntshona’s wing and taking part in a youth theatre festival in Scotland in the mid-1990s, has been: “Do what you do best. Be simple; be who you are. Tell your own stories.”

Another maxim he lives by is: “In humanity we invest”, tying in with the values of ubuntu.

His latest project sees him reflecting on society through a philosophical lens.