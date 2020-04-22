More than 6,000 students still accommodated in universities

There are 6,279 students who are still accommodated at different university campuses during the lockdown.

This was revealed in a report released by the department of higher education & training on their plans for this academic year and their response to the Covid-19 pandemic, SowetanLIVE reports.

The report was tabled to the portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology.

According to the report, Cape Peninsula University of Technology has 1,853 students on their campus followed by Stellenbosch University with 971, the University of Johannesburg with 940 and Wits University with 531.