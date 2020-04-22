Leaked document shows how lockdown could be lifted - but government says it's 'outdated'

“It has since changed substantially and we would therefore caution against anyone on relying on it for accurate information. The risk-adjusted approach is still being finalised, and will be elaborated on by the president [on Thursday] evening as he indicated.”

SA implemented one of the world’s most stringent lockdowns at midnight on March 26, confining all but essential workers to their homes and bringing large parts of the economy to an abrupt halt. The government is now grappling with how to resume economic activity to minimise the risk of a surge in infection.

President Cyril Ramapahosa announced a R500bn relief package on Tuesday night, but stopped short of spelling out how the government intends to ease SA’s five-week lockdown, slated to end on April 30. The president is expected to provide details of those plans on Thursday.

The proposal contains an analysis that scores various economic sectors on their risk of transmission, the expected impact of continued lockdown, and the value of the sector to the economy. The industries that should return to work first should be those with a low transmission risk, be of critical value to the economy, and be under severe near-term economic stress, according to the proposal.

It defines five alert levels and sets out the sectors permitted to operate, along with restrictions on public transport and movement for each level. Level five, when there is high coronavirus spread, and low health system readiness, triggers the most stringent restrictions, similar to those in place now.