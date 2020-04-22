Knysna elephant shakes a leg on Earth Day
Oupoot the elusive Knysna elephant celebrated Earth Day with some good old fashioned elephant mayhem.
At least that was the suggestion yesterday when SANParks rangers found splintered timber scattered about one of the trail huts and his calling card, a mound of elephant dung, on a nearby patch of grass.
SANParks spokesperson Nandi Mgwadlamba said the hut was still intact but some signage in the area had been damaged.
"There was evidence of broken bits around a particular hut along the Outeniqua trail.
"It was found by rangers who work in the Wilderness section of the park. The area is characterised by a combination of forest, fynbos and plantation."
In a landmark announcement in February 2019, SANParks said their finding after an intensive field research project was that there was just one elephant left in the Knysna Forest.
For the project, 80 camera traps were deployed along paths across the whole possible elephant range in the forest. Over the 15-month study the same female cow, Oupoot, about 45 years old, was identified in 140 capture events. She was always by herself and no other elephants were photographed, according to the project report.
The lead scientist on the project, Lizette Moolman, said at the time the organisation was concerned as elephants were by nature sociable animals, and various solutions were being considered including bringing in more elephants to join Oupoot, or relocating her to another herd outside the forest.
Herds of elephant sought shelter in the Knysna Forest in the 1700s and 1800s as they retreated from hunters’ guns and expanding farmland. The population gradually declined, probably because of continued hunting as well as the poor quality of food in the forest.
The SANParks research ran counter to a 2007 study co-authored by environmentalist Gareth Patterson which, based on DNA samples extracted from elephant dung, found there were at least eight elephants in the forest.