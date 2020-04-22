Knysna elephant shakes a leg on Earth Day

Oupoot the elusive Knysna elephant celebrated Earth Day with some good old fashioned elephant mayhem.

At least that was the suggestion yesterday when SANParks rangers found splintered timber scattered about one of the trail huts and his calling card, a mound of elephant dung, on a nearby patch of grass.

SANParks spokesperson Nandi Mgwadlamba said the hut was still intact but some signage in the area had been damaged.

"There was evidence of broken bits around a particular hut along the Outeniqua trail.

"It was found by rangers who work in the Wilderness section of the park. The area is characterised by a combination of forest, fynbos and plantation."

In a landmark announcement in February 2019, SANParks said their finding after an intensive field research project was that there was just one elephant left in the Knysna Forest.