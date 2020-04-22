Inmate’s family want answers after Covid-19 diagnosis

A young Port Elizabeth man is desperate for answers after his mother tested positive for Covid-19 in the East London female correctional centre, where she is serving a 12-year sentence for a perlemoen-related offence.



The son said a social worker had phoned his sister on Tuesday morning to inform her of their mother’s diagnosis, but the family had not yet received an update on her condition...

