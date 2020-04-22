IMF, World Bank to help SA fund coronavirus relief budget

Before Ramaphosa tabled his coronavirus budget to the nation on Tuesday night, he is said to have assured ANC leaders on Monday that any IMF loan to his government would come with no strings attached.

Ramaphosa also said on Tuesday that he had consulted widely on his coronavirus budget and the decision to approach the IMF and the World Bank, including all the nine provincial premiers and the social partners at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

“The impact of the coronavirus requires an extraordinary ... budget of around R500bn to direct resources towards fighting the pandemic. This will include the reprioritisation of around R130bn within the current budget,” he said.

“The rest of the funds will be raised from both local sources, such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund, and from global partners and international finance institutions. To date, the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Brics New Development Bank and the African Development Bank have been approached and are working with the National Treasury on various funding transactions.

“Some of these institutions have created financing packages that are aimed at assisting countries that are having to address the coronavirus crisis, like us.”