Bay NPOs provide TV edutainment for kids

For children in communities with no access to the internet during the national lockdown, three Bay non-profit organisations have combined efforts to provide mind-stimulating content in an entertaining daily TV show, QuaranTV, on BayTV.

Their objective is to reach out to as many primary and high school pupils as possible with positive content.

Since the spread of Covid-19 reached SA and Nelson Mandela Bay, the Masifunde Learner Development, Masinyusane and United in Sports organisations have been unable to physically interact with pupils across the metro due to lockdown regulations.

This meant the organisations could no longer carry out interventions in schools by teaching children sports, arts and providing informal academic lessons.

With all pupils required to stay at home and the school curriculum brought to a halt, the three NPOs have established QuaranTV in a bid to continue their interventions virtually, while obeying the physical distancing regulations.

Masifunde’s Jonas Schumacher said the daily show was not a replacement for the school curriculum but a way to keep pupils’ minds stimulated and to promote creativity while they were at home.

With a footprint across NMB primary and high schools, the organisations primarily focus on the inclusion of pupils from disadvantaged communities.

“Most improvisation programmes that have been established during lockdown are on social media and require smartphones and data for streaming but, from working with children with limited resources, we know that most of them either don’t have a cellphone device or data to access the internet but do have access to a TV,” Schumacher said.

The 30-minute show is hosted by Bay playwright and arts activist Xabiso Zweni and covers topics ranging from music, drawing and drama to literacy and sports. It features various guests with expertise on the respective topics.

“We didn’t get much time to recruit more people so we feature people who have already been helping as part of the three NPOs.

“We have yoga teachers showing kids how to do yoga, artists teaching kids how to draw and more,” Schumacher said.

The pre-recorded show was filmed from home using devices available to the Masifunde, Masinyusane and United Through Sports teams, Schumacher said.

Masinyusane co-founder

Fiks Mahola said: “All three organisations focus on [the] education and activation of children and youth in their own specific way.

“To sit at home without being able to work with our learners directly in a phase when they probably need our assistance most did not feel right.

“Together we created the idea to launch QuaranTV.”

Masifunde Learner Development is based in Walmer and reaches out to township schools, teaching kids drama, music and visual arts, while Masinyusane identifies township high schools and provides support to matriculants who cannot afford university registration fees, among other interventions.

United Through Sports works with township primary schools and provides assistance in developing sporting activities.

QuaranTV airs on BayTV, DStv channel 260, weekdays at 5.30pm.