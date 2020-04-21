Proposed SAA job cuts premature, employees say

PREMIUM

Gutted — that is how South African Airways (SAA) employees at the Port Elizabeth Airport described their feelings about the proposal by the business rescue practitioners to terminate the entire workforce of the crippled national carrier.



The employees also believe that the proposed mass retrenchments are unnecessary during the lockdown, with Port Elizabeth Numsa shop steward and SAA staffer Luyanda Lelu saying the practitioners had jumped the gun...

