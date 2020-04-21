Police hunt for two men suspected of killing teenager

Bethelsdorp police are on the hunt for two men suspected of murdering a 19-year-old woman.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at around 11.30pm on Sunday the two men entered a house in France Street, Timothy Valley after forcing open the kitchen door.

One of the men held up Jasmine Fillis’s parents as she was asleep in her room with her four-month-old baby girl.

The other gunman entered Fillis’s room and fatally shot her before fleeing the scene. The baby was unharmed.

“The suspects are unknown and the motive for the shooting is under investigation,” Naidu said.

Police are appealing for the community to assist with any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information is requested to contact detective Warrant Officer Johnny du Toit 041-404-3030 or 083-523-4741 or Crime Stop 08600-10111.

All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous, Naidu said.