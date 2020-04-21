Nelson Mandela Bay now has 130 registered Covid-19 cases
Nelson Mandela Bay’s number of registered Covid-19 cases is now sitting at 130.
There have been seven recorded recoveries and four deaths in the city.
This is according to Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.
On Monday, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced there were 3,300 registered cases in the country and 310 cases in the Eastern Cape.
In a statement, Mkhize announced there were five deaths and 15 recoveries provincially.
A municipal report of the number of cases in the Bay states that there are 149 cases in the metro.
It is understood that the report, which has been seen by The Herald, is the information that is later sent to the provincial and national departments, which then has to be verified before it is officially announced by Mkhize.
The municipal report showed that, as of April 20, the Bay’s numbers were broken down as follows:
- Algoa Park 4
- Bethelsdorp 1
- Bluewater Bay 4
- Ben Kamma 1
- Cotswold 1
- Chatty 1
- Despatch 3
- Kabega Park 1
- Kamma Park 1
- KwaDwesi 29
- KwaNobuhle 3
- KwaNoxolo 1
- Kwazakhele 10
- Lovemore Heights 1
- Missionvale 1
- Motherwell 8
- Mt Croix 1
- New Brighton 5
- Newton Park 1
- North End 2
- Rowallan Park 2
- Sherwood 3
- Soweto-on-Sea 2
- Springdale 1
- Summerstrand 2
- Uitenhage 3
- Walmer 8
- West End 5
- Westering 4
- Zwide 20
- Unknown 20