Government wants 'new, financially viable' airline from SAA business rescue

Once the dust has settled on the SAA business rescue process, the government wants a “new, financially viable and competitive airline” to emerge.

In a statement on Tuesday night, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said the government would work with unions to make this happen.

The government and unions representing SAA staff on Tuesday held tough talks of possible ways to cushion the blow to thousands of staff members, should the ailing state-owned airline indeed have its wings clipped.

A statement from Gordhan revealed that the closure of the airline was discussed, with solutions being presented on how to spring a new, more fruitful airline.