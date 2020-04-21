Ex-premier appointed director-general for Eastern Cape

The provincial government cannot keep singing from the same hymn sheet when it comes to consequence management.

It is for this reason that Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has appointed Mbulelo Sogoni as the new director-general for the provincial government.

Sogoni, a former premier of the province, said he would ensure there was consequence management when it came to errant civil servants.

“We need to get everyone focused,” Mabuyane said in an online meeting with the media.

“People are here in government to work and earn a salary. It is not the other way around.”

He said Sogoni would be instrumental in getting the government to work together.

“We already have a provincial blueprint and it discourages that silo mentality,” Mabuyane said.

Sogoni, who was the fourth premier of the Eastern Cape when he replaced Nosimo Balindlela, said he had received his orders and would ensure all were implemented.

“I am here to support our premier, the executive council and serve the people of the Eastern Cape,” he said.

Sogoni said in instances where results were not achieved, there would be consequence management.

“We have demonstrated weaknesses in the past. But I am saying there is something we can do.”

Mabuyane also announced the appointment of Sibongile Mpofu as head of the department of sports, recreation, arts and culture, and Mzilindile Mafani for the department of transport.

Sogoni, an experienced administrator and seasoned politician, has held various roles in government including as an MEC.

He holds a master’s degree in public administration, a BSc and a Higher Education Diploma.

“I wish to indicate this time it is not easy for anybody. We hope to soon be back to normality in terms of efforts to drive performance in the system and accountability.”

Sogoni said he would ensure Mabuyane’s vision for the province was met.

“In the next few days I will be thoroughly briefed by the premier in terms of his expectations. On this basis I will determine how to approach the work.

“As things are, it is not ideal. But when things return to normal it will be easier,” he said, referring to the spread of Covid-19.

Mabuyane, meanwhile, said he had complete trust in Sogoni.

“Appointing Sogoni to this position of responsibility is important for our efforts to build the Eastern Cape we want.

“His appointment will strengthen our effort to stabilise the provincial administration and advance our Vision 2030, to build the Eastern Cape we want.”

Mabuyane said Sogoni was a well-rounded, strategic, skilled and talented administrator.

“His result-orientated management and leadership prowess makes him a suitable administrator to lead our entire provincial administration.

“This is the time when the provincial administration needs an ethical, capable, agile and developmental administration. We encourage the stakeholders of government and our people at large to support him in his work.

“We welcome him back to the Eastern Cape provincial government and we wish him the best of luck as he gets ready to hit the ground running.”