Durban woman with Covid-19 gives birth to 'positive' baby

A Durban woman who tested positive for Covid-19 when she was admitted to hospital for the birth of her baby last week is recovering at home with her newborn, who also tested positive for the virus after delivery.

The Ahmed Al Kadi private hospital confirmed on its social media platform on Monday that “an expectant mother has given birth to a baby who tested positive for Covid-19".

Board chairman Dr Ayoob Bux said in a radio interview that the woman was well when she was admitted for a caesarean section birth last week.

“As per protocol at the hospital, all patients admitted have to be tested for Covid-19. Unfortunately she tested positive on admission.”