DIY fans find crafty antidote to lockdown

PREMIUM

For years, as shoppers admired the toy boxes, furniture and other wood creations at markets across Nelson Mandela Bay, they would walk straight up to Ava Butt Beukes’s husband to inquire about the products.



Little did they know the petite brunette standing next to him was actually the one behind the heavy lifting...

