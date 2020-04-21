WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA at 8.30pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8.30pm, the presidency said.
In a statement, his spokesperson Khusela Diko said that the address would be about the "additional economic and social relief measures that form part of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic".
SA is currently entering the back end of a national lockdown, which was brought into effect on March 26.
According to figures provided on Tuesday night, there were 3,465 confirmed Covid-19 infections across SA, and 58 deaths. More than 1,000 people had recovered.
President Cyril Ramaphosa outlines additional economic and social relief measures that form part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.