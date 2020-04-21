Covid-19 false alarm at Nelson Mandela Bay store
Pick n Pay management has moved to dispel claims that its Bluewater Bay store had been closed as a result of Covid-19.
On Tuesday evening, a staff member of PR company Corporate Image — which acts on behalf of Pick n Pay — said the store had indeed closed its doors following a Covid-19 scare but it had turned out to be unfounded.
Corporate Image’s Janine Caradonna said the store had closed for a brief while on Tuesday afternoon.
“There was a misunderstanding regarding an employee testing positive and the store manager closed the shop for about 15 minutes while he verified the allegations.
“Pick n Pay Bluewater Bay does not have a Covid-19 case and is open for business,” she said.
Caradonna was answering questions after a WhatsApp message pertaining to the store did the rounds in Nelson Mandela Bay.