Covid-19 false alarm at Nelson Mandela Bay store

By Zizonke May - 21 April 2020
Pick 'n Pay management moved to dispel claims its Bluewater Bay store was closed due to Covid-19
Pick n Pay management has moved to dispel claims that its Bluewater Bay store had been closed as a result of Covid-19.

On Tuesday evening, a staff member of  PR company Corporate Image — which  acts on behalf of Pick n Pay —  said the store had indeed closed its doors following a Covid-19 scare but it had turned out to be unfounded.  

Corporate Image’s Janine Caradonna said the store had closed for a brief while on Tuesday afternoon. 

“There was a misunderstanding regarding an employee testing positive and the store manager closed the shop for about 15 minutes while he verified the allegations.

“Pick n Pay Bluewater Bay does not have a Covid-19 case and is open for business,” she said.

Caradonna was answering questions after a WhatsApp message pertaining to the store did the rounds in Nelson Mandela Bay.

