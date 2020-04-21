Covid-19 false alarm at Nelson Mandela Bay store

Pick n Pay management has moved to dispel claims that its Bluewater Bay store had been closed as a result of Covid-19.

On Tuesday evening, a staff member of PR company Corporate Image — which acts on behalf of Pick n Pay — said the store had indeed closed its doors following a Covid-19 scare but it had turned out to be unfounded.

Corporate Image’s Janine Caradonna said the store had closed for a brief while on Tuesday afternoon.

“There was a misunderstanding regarding an employee testing positive and the store manager closed the shop for about 15 minutes while he verified the allegations.

“Pick n Pay Bluewater Bay does not have a Covid-19 case and is open for business,” she said.

Caradonna was answering questions after a WhatsApp message pertaining to the store did the rounds in Nelson Mandela Bay.