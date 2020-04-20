We’re at war with our mental health and it’s ‘incredibly dangerous’

“Living in a constant state of uncertainty can be the same as living in a war zone.”

This is according to clinical psychologist Zamo Mbele, describing the potential emotional impact on South Africans as they grapple with a lockdown extension that has left many families struggling to make ends meet.

“The length of this distress and the future uncertainty mean that even people without a previously diagnosed psychological or psychiatric condition will begin to experience isolation and depression, uncertainty and anxiety, paranoia and a lack of control. We therefore need to put more resources into responding to this, because it will impact us all,” said Mbele.

Experts said the pandemic had brought with it a constant state of uncertainty. Mbele equated this to being in a war zone, because security was fundamentally important to humans and, essentially, they could not live without it.

“It doesn’t only erode a person’s sense of safety in and about the world; it can also erode a sense of self when you’re always scanning the environment and never feeling safe.”

Clinical psychologist Dessy Tzoneva said uncertainty was the hardest things for people to deal with.

“The uncertainty of it is something that will affect everyone, but the consequences will look different for different people, especially the financial consequences as a result of job losses, retrenchments, salary cuts or people having to take loans,” Tzoneva said.