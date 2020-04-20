Timothy Omotoso’s trial postponed

As the national Covid-19 lockdown continues, the Port Elizabeth High Court has postponed a number of cases — including the high-profile case of alleged rapist and human trafficker Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused.



On Monday senior state prosecutor Mujaahid Sandan told Eastern Cape deputy judge president David van Zyl that all cases would be postponed following the directive issued by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on April 16...

