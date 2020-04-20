Teen stranded in lockdown just wants to go home

What was meant to be a brief visit to Port Elizabeth has turned into a bad-trip for a teen from Cape Town, now stranded by the national lockdown.

Keanu Dedricks, 16, flew in to visit his grandparents in Port Elizabeth on March 19 and was meant to fly back just more than a week later.

“I have a plane ticket back to Cape Town, but with the lockdown all flights are grounded and I can’t leave Port Elizabeth to be with my parents,” he said.

Unable to continue with his schoolwork as all his textbooks are in Cape Town, the Grade 10 pupil said he was surprised that his mother had not been able to get a permit to allow him to travel.

“She went to the police station in Cape Town and they said they could not help her.

“I have never been away from my mom for this long before, the longest was two weeks and now it’s going on for a month.

“When I think about it, it upsets me. I don’t think anyone would understand what I am going through and I am very stressed about my school work,” Keanu said.

Asked what he did to keep himself busy, Keanu said he had been exercising to keep fit and control his weight.

He said his grandparents, who live in Algoa Park, were happy to have him staying longer.

Keanu’s mother, Mariska Marais, 36, is concerned about her son, especially with regard to his missing out on schoolwork.

“I am very worried about him. He is very close to me and now his schoolwork is suffering.

“He is in Grade 10 now and it is a very important time for him in his school career.

“I am also worried about the psychological impact this might have on my child, as he is in quite a state,” she said.

Marais said she had approached the police in Cape Town to get a permit to allow Keanu’s stepfather, Johan, to fetch him in Port Elizabeth.

She was told the police did not have the power to issue permits allowing people to travel across provincial borders.

“I was told that if we leave Cape Town without the proper permits, we would be arrested at the first toll gate we get to,” Marais said.

Marais said she was then advised by the police to contact a social worker for assistance, but when she called the number given to her there was no answer.

“I called the office in Kraaifontein but there was a recorded message saying they were closed because of the lockdown. I don’t know what else to do,” Marais said.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo failed to respond to requests for clarity on the situation after reading WhatsApp messages sent to him. He did not answer calls.

A police official who cannot be named as they are not allowed to comment on issues related to the Covid-19 crisis confirmed that police did not have the power to issue permits allowing children to travel between provinces.

The official said it was part of the new regulations promulgated and enforced during the national lockdown.

“The police are only allowed to issue permits to people travelling between provinces to attend funerals — this is according to the national regulations during lockdown,” the official said.

According to the official, the only other option was to approach the courts to issue a permit.

Marias said she would approach the courts on Monday morning.