Some homeless prefer the streets to city shelters

Fearing for their children’s safety, a Port Elizabeth couple have opted for the streets instead of spending the lockdown at a municipal shelter.

Ellenovia van Bbelling and her fiancé, Johnie Davies, have set up camp at a sports ground in Mill Park.

They live in two tents with their four children and a friend.

Van Bbelling said Davies had refused to stay over in the government shelters as they were overcrowded and likely dangerous.

“My fiancé got permission for us to live on the sports grounds from the owner.

“The agreement was that we would guard all equipment that is here,” she said.

Van Bbelling said the police had visited them twice, only insisting they break down a temporary shack.

“The police don’t trouble us now.”

Van Bbelling said she got lonely during the day while Davies watched cars to make a living.

Davies said they were managing to survive and he ensured his family had food every day.

“I am a car guard seven days a week at Greenacres Shopping Centre.

“I am not an official car guard that has the vests but since I’ve worked there for so long I’m allowed to continue doing so.

“The police know us. We make sure the children don’t play beyond the barrier that we have set up.

“We don’t walk around. The lockdown has seen less people coming to the shop than what is normally expected.”

He said every tip — even a R1 coin — made a big difference in his ability to feed his family.

“I am proud that a day has never ended without them eating.

“We get fresh water from the hospital and we are going to get married soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Martin Noka, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal, said he was struggling to get back home to his province.

He found himself homeless in Newton Park due to the lockdown and was concerned about his family amid the pandemic.

“I came to Port Elizabeth to visit a pastor from KwaZulu-Natal.

“I wasn’t familiar with the area and now I sleep near Auto Pedigree in Newton Park.”

Noka said he was aware of the municipal shelters but did not intend staying there.

“I don’t want to go there.

“I am waiting for the lockdown to be lifted so that I can go home.

“My family is all that I’m thinking about.

“I lost my phone so I can’t contact family while I’m stuck here,” Noka said.