Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot
A man was arrested at a roadblock in Gauteng when he attempted to “smuggle” his girlfriend out of Gauteng, MEC for safety and community Faith Mazibuko said.
Mazibuko said the car was stopped and searched at a roadblock on the N12 on Friday.
When officers asked the man to open his boot, they found the woman inside, she said.
He was travelling without a permit.
Mazibuko said the woman was also arrested because “she consented to be smuggled”.
A man was arrested at the N12 roadblock on Friday, 17 April, for attempting to smuggle his girlfriend out of GP to MP, without a permit.— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 19, 2020
Law enforcement asked the man to open the boot to search, they found a lady inside.
She was also arrested, she consented to be smuggled. pic.twitter.com/QuONdyDz0p