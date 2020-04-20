How clinic queues are shaping up as virus breeding grounds

“People don’t stand on the marks, and if they do stand apart the lines go around the corner and then people get robbed,” she said.

Dr Kerrin Begg, a public health expert at the University of Stellenbosch, said many facilities were trying to do physical distancing. “But unlike at supermarkets, where people can stand outside apart for long, it is a lot more tricky when you’re talking about sick people.

“Our health services are still full so we have this delicate balancing act. Waiting areas for the usual acute emergencies as well as chronic diseases cause people to congregate and thus potentially spread Covid-19 at the same time.”

Sharon Daniels, 51, who lives near Hanover Park clinic, said elderly people in the queue were exposed to children who might be infected but asymptomatic.

“The pensioners don’t understand how easily this spreads. I ask them why they aren’t wearing masks and they say there is no point because when you wash the masks, the germs get onto your hand. So you can see, people need to be educated.”