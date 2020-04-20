Cry fowl: Cyril ‘courts disaster’ over booze, smokes, cooked chicken

Cooked chicken could soon give the government an unexpected headache – possibly a lawsuit.

When trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel announced last week that cooked, hot meals from delis, supermarkets or small businesses – which are either collected in-store or delivered – were not allowed under lockdown legislation, hackles were immediately raised.

It’s not only about chicken, of course, but it seems that feathers could soon fly.

The non-profit Sakeliga (Afrikaans for “business league”) has said that unless the minister responds to a letter by Monday April 20, explaining why he is operating outside the law, they will go to court.

“We’ve already gone to senior counsel. Minister Patel is operating ultra virae on many fronts. We have a very strong case. We’re not making a case against the regulations ... we’re saying he is operating outside the bounds of his powers,” said Sakeliga chief executive Piet le Roux.

“If he doesn’t respond it’s quite possible we’ll approach the court to interdict Patel from operating outside the bounds of the regulations.”

The DA also indicated it was taking legal advice on the matter.

However, this is not the only legal action that could hit the government this week.

After it was announced that lockdown rules would not be relaxed to allow the sale of cigarettes and alcohol – with health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize saying on Saturday night that neither vice was “helpful” in fighting Covid-19 – the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) said on Friday it was pursuing a legal remedy to have the ban on the sale of cigarettes lifted.