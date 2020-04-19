'School robbers' caught red-handed as community pounces

Angry residents in Orlando in Soweto, Johannesburg, apprehended a pair of thugs who had attempted to break in to steal learning material at Ditawana Primary School on Saturday.

The pair were caught while inside one of the classrooms as they were rummaging through its contents, SowetanLIVE reported.

A video of their capture and assault surfaced on social media on Saturday evening. A woman in the video can be heard pleading with the angry community members to forgive the pair and set them free.

A community member who asked not to be named said they have been reading and hearing about school burglaries but did not say that a school in their community would fall prey to criminals.

“It's sad that people are taking advantage of this coronavirus issue. This school is not for wealthy children, the community here is struggling, we are not rich. Why would someone try to steal from a school that barely has anything? They got what they deserved,” said the community member.

Schools have been closed since March 26 2020 due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, over 400 schools have been broken into or set alight.