Nkandla man wanted for teacher's murder arrested while trying to flee SA

A Nkandla man, wanted for the kidnapping and murder of a local schoolteacher, has been arrested while trying to skip the country.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the 42-year-old man — wanted for the kidnapping and murder of Makhosazana Ngcobo in February — was taken into custody by police on Thursday.

Gwala said the man disappeared after 41-year-old Ngcobo's body was found with a head injury near the road at Thalaneni Reserve in Nkandla.

A warrant of arrest was issued after his disappearance.